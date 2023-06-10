Philadelphia police expect to seize more cars in connection to last weekend's car meetup

Philadelphia police seized one car in connection to last weekend car meetup

Philadelphia police seized one car in connection to last weekend car meetup

Philadelphia police seized one car in connection to last weekend car meetup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Members of the Major Crimes Unit are hoping to disrupt any plans this weekend for meetups or stunts or drag racing. They have intelligence already that there could be some on the horizon.

Philadelphia police have already seized one vehicle.

They've transferred the car to the city's impound lot at Macalester and Whitaker. They're expected to take more cars off the street.

Police seized an SUV early Friday morning from a neighborhood in Collingdale.

BREAKING— Philadelphia Police are in the process of seizing and impounding vehicles they say were involved in last weekend’s drifting, drag racing and street meet-ups. Police are looking to “crash a few meet-ups” this weekend. Look for coverage starting at 5p @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/bQTGLwBey6 — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 9, 2023

Tracking its license plate, investigators say the car was parked to block traffic at Bustleton and Philmont last Saturday night while two cars moved about dangerously in what's called drifting.

"The vehicles that we are targeting are those vehicles that we believe were specifically engaged to facilitate the activities of the drifters," Captain Jason Smith said.

Police say they were expecting to seize at least two other vehicles they say blocked not only traffic but also first responders.

The owner of the seized Mitsubishi declined to comment.

Police concede the drivers of the vehicles directly involved in drifting cover their tracks, making them hard to find.

"They are clever enough to conceal their tags and take the tags off prior to arrival at the location," Smith said.

The public seizure comes as police made their first arrest Friday in connection to an aggravated assault they say happened in the crowd Saturday night at Bustleton and Philmont.

Officials also promised stepped-up enforcement heading into this weekend after state police shot and killed an 18-year-old from Glen Mills they say hit two troopers as a car meetup shut down southbound lanes on I-95 near Penn's landing Saturday night.

Holden: "Your message to anyone thinking about coming into town this weekend?"

Smith: "I think they should think twice because we are taking serious steps to combat this issue. It needs to be nipped in the bud."

Police say the department is now going after last week's car meetup organizers with arrests expected.