AT&T teams up with PAL to donate hundreds of laptops to Philadelphia students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hundreds of students across Philadelphia visit local Police Athletic League centers for resources like computer labs, and on Monday night, kids went home with their very own laptops thanks to AT&T and PAL.

Whether it's sports, mentorship or educational programs, each of the kids has a personal connection to the PAL.

"My favorite activity at the PAL center is the Positive Images, and it's a program for teenage girls to grow into their womanhood," Kaitlyn Gist, a PAL participant, said

But Monday night, kids from all 18 Philadelphia area PAL centers packed into a Harrowgate gym for one thing: a free laptop. It was all part of AT&T's nationwide Connected Learning initiative.

"We understand as a company that it's more than just that access to infrastructure," Dave Kerr, of AT&T, said. "It's the digital literacy, digital equity."

AT&T donated $10,000 and 250 Dell laptops, hoping to improve access to technology in under-resourced communities.

Twin brothers Jason and Richard Compres will be graduating from high school this spring and say these laptops came just in time.

Gist, who's from West Philadelphia, has another year before she'll be applying to colleges but in the meantime, she'll use her laptop to fill out applications for part-time jobs.

"I'm living in an age where everything that I do is connected to the internet," Gist said. "Use my own Google Docs to create my resume and connect to people."

It's a pathway for students to become the best version of themselves.

"I'm just really appreciative for everybody who works here for being able to see every kid for who they are and trying to match the needs of every kid," Gist said.