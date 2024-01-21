AT&T to donate $10K and 250 laptops to Philadelphia PAL children

Philadelphia Police Athletic League working hard to keep kids active and off the streets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- AT&T will present a $10,000 donation and 250 laptops to the Police Athletic League children on Monday in an effort to level the playing field and achieve digital equity in Philadelphia's most under-resourced communities.

Scholarship recipients and children will come together Monday afternoon at the Harrowgate PAL center to play games with PAL officers and receive refurbished laptops.

The Police Athletic League, or PAL, has 18 centers throughout Philadelphia that provide additional support for the city's youth through athletic, learning, cultural and advancement programs.

Through all of these programs, PAL centers help children foster positive and reliable relationships with Philadelphia police officers, who continuously work to keep them safe.

PAL believes that by bridging the digital divide for low-income families in Philadelphia, educational outcomes for children will improve.

Executive Director of PAL Susan Slawson said they are grateful for their partnership with AT&T and they believe this is a step towards better education, opportunities and community engagement for Philadelphia children.

PAL's mission for over 75 years has simply been cops helping kids. The organization's programs are free for children ages 6 to 18.

There is a sign-up form on PAL's website for more information on how to become a PAL kid.