Philadelphia police arrive at funeral for officer Lynneice Hill

Philadelphia police arrive at funeral for officer who died on duty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer who died while on duty will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Officer Lynneice Hill-Smith died earlier this month after suffering a medical emergency.

Hill-Smith was a 24-year veteran with the police department. Police say she died earlier this month of a medical emergency after being found unresponsive in her patrol car.

She will not only be missed by brothers and sisters in blue, but her family, and her husband who is also a Philadelphia police officer.

When Hill-Smith wasn't on duty, she dedicated her time to a local foundation Legacy of Hope, where she frequently delivered groceries to people in need including cancer patients.

"She was just a remarkable person, just very genuine," said Michael Rowe, head of Legacy of Hope. "Her desire to help the community and strengthen the community was so genuine. She touched a lot of lives."

"She was the rock and heart of our district. She did everything with us," an officer said at her viewing Tuesday night.

"She was my friend, my bestie. Every day I came to work I looked for her, we smiled, we laughed, we giggled in the corner," another officer said.

A viewing is taking place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ on Ogontz Avenue. This is immediately followed by the service at 11 a.m.

Then Hill-Smith will be taken to her final resting place at Laurel Hill West Cemetery.

She leaves behind her husband and her three children.