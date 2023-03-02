Kenney's new budget calls for no new taxes, increases to services
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mayor Jim Kenney will present his final budget and five-year plan to Philadelphia City Council Thursday.
It is a $6 billion spending plan.
Among the proposals are expansions of anti-violence programs, more street sweeping and a pilot program to provide free SEPTA rides to thousands of low-income Philadelphians.
The budget does not call for new taxes.
Here are a few highlights:
Education and public services
There are expansions to the PHLpreK program, adding 950 seats.
Funding will also be given to the Free Library of Philadelphia to allow for six-day a week service.
Law enforcement and fire
The Philadelphia Police Department is receiving $22.5 million toward a new forensics lab and nearly $10 million for existing facilities including the 39th District in Nicetown.
The Philadelphia Fire Department is getting $6 million for building upgrades including Fire Station 57.
They're also adding funding for a fourth crew that will respond to illegal trash dumping.
Link to the full budget and presentation
You can see the full Philadelphia budget for Fiscal Year 2024 at this link.
