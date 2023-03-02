Kenney's new budget calls for no new taxes, increases to services

New Philadelphia budget has increases to city services

New Philadelphia budget has increases to city services

New Philadelphia budget has increases to city services

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mayor Jim Kenney will present his final budget and five-year plan to Philadelphia City Council Thursday.

It is a $6 billion spending plan.

Among the proposals are expansions of anti-violence programs, more street sweeping and a pilot program to provide free SEPTA rides to thousands of low-income Philadelphians.

The budget does not call for new taxes.

Here are a few highlights:

Education and public services

There are expansions to the PHLpreK program, adding 950 seats.

Funding will also be given to the Free Library of Philadelphia to allow for six-day a week service.

Law enforcement and fire

The Philadelphia Police Department is receiving $22.5 million toward a new forensics lab and nearly $10 million for existing facilities including the 39th District in Nicetown.

The Philadelphia Fire Department is getting $6 million for building upgrades including Fire Station 57.

They're also adding funding for a fourth crew that will respond to illegal trash dumping.

Link to the full budget and presentation

You can see the full Philadelphia budget for Fiscal Year 2024 at this link.