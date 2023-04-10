Here's every Phillies walk-up song for the 2023 season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pitch clock may have sped up the game and shortened this baseball tradition's playtime, but a player's walk-up song isn't going anywhere. The Phillies won their first home series of the season, and that means we know their walk-up tunes.

Some Phillies have several songs while others have just one. To make this easy, we're breaking it down into those two categories.

An obligatory note about songs featured in this playlist: some will feature explicit lyrics.

Here's a list of Phillies players who use one song:

Batters

J.T. Realmuto: "Money & Fame" by NEEDTOBREATHE

Garrett Stubbs: "That's Life" by Frank Sinatra

Bryson Stott: "AOK" by Tai Verdes

Trea Turner: "The Scotts" by Travis Scott

Edmundo Sosa: "Desahogo" by Akim

Nick Castellanos: "Banoleros" by Don Omar

Brandon Marsh: "444+222" by Lil Uzi Vert

Cristian Pache: "Party" by Bad Bunny

Jake Cave: "Till I Collapse" by Eminem

Kody Clemens: "She Got It by 2 Pistols" featuring T-Pain & Tay Dizm

Pitchers

Matt Strahm: "Beast Unleashed" by Vin Jay

Aaron Nola: "I Am Second" by Newsboys

Gregory Sosa: "Bajo Mundo" by Bulin 47

Craig Kimbrel: "Sweet Child of Mine" by Guns & Roses

Andrew Vasquez: "The Next Episode" by Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg

Zack Wheeler: "Rooster" by Alice N Chains

José Alvarado: "Me Olvidre de Vivir" by Tono Rosario

Ranger Suárez: "Mr. Rager" by Kid Cudi

Nick Nelson: "New Noise" by Refused

Cristopher Sanchez: "Vayase de ahí" by El Mayor Clásico

Andrew Bellatii: "Can't Be Touched" by Roy Jones Jr.

Connor Brogdon: "Call On Me" by Eric Prydz

Taijuan Walker: "Time Today" by Moneybagg Yo"

Here's a list of Phillies players who use more than one song:

Batters

Josh Harrison: "Before I Let Go" by Frankie Beverly & Maze; "Preach" by Young Dolph; "Look At They Face" by Key Glock; and "Make em Say Uh" by Master P

Darrick Hall: "Pimp Juice" by Nelly; "Summer Breeze" by DJ Quik; "King's Rant" by Masego; and "Way Back" by TLC & Snoop Dogg

Bryce Harper: "Flower" by Moby; "Paradise" by Bazzi; "Young Once" by Sam Hunt; "Ride Wit Me" by Nelly, City Spud

Kyle Schwarber: "Thuggish Ruggish Bone" by Bone Thugs N Harmony; "Fantastic Voyage" by Lakeside; and "Cult of Personality" by Living Colour

Pitchers

Seranthony Dominguez: "El Borracho" by Los Dos Carnales; "Mis Racies" by Los Dos Carnales

Note: This will be updated throughout the season with new additions.