Here's every Phillies walk-up song for the 2023 season
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pitch clock may have sped up the game and shortened this baseball tradition's playtime, but a player's walk-up song isn't going anywhere. The Phillies won their first home series of the season, and that means we know their walk-up tunes.
Some Phillies have several songs while others have just one. To make this easy, we're breaking it down into those two categories.
An obligatory note about songs featured in this playlist: some will feature explicit lyrics.
Here's a list of Phillies players who use one song:
Batters
J.T. Realmuto: "Money & Fame" by NEEDTOBREATHE
Garrett Stubbs: "That's Life" by Frank Sinatra
Bryson Stott: "AOK" by Tai Verdes
Trea Turner: "The Scotts" by Travis Scott
Edmundo Sosa: "Desahogo" by Akim
Nick Castellanos: "Banoleros" by Don Omar
Brandon Marsh: "444+222" by Lil Uzi Vert
Cristian Pache: "Party" by Bad Bunny
Jake Cave: "Till I Collapse" by Eminem
Kody Clemens: "She Got It by 2 Pistols" featuring T-Pain & Tay Dizm
Pitchers
Matt Strahm: "Beast Unleashed" by Vin Jay
Aaron Nola: "I Am Second" by Newsboys
Gregory Sosa: "Bajo Mundo" by Bulin 47
Craig Kimbrel: "Sweet Child of Mine" by Guns & Roses
Andrew Vasquez: "The Next Episode" by Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg
Zack Wheeler: "Rooster" by Alice N Chains
José Alvarado: "Me Olvidre de Vivir" by Tono Rosario
Ranger Suárez: "Mr. Rager" by Kid Cudi
Nick Nelson: "New Noise" by Refused
Cristopher Sanchez: "Vayase de ahí" by El Mayor Clásico
Andrew Bellatii: "Can't Be Touched" by Roy Jones Jr.
Connor Brogdon: "Call On Me" by Eric Prydz
Taijuan Walker: "Time Today" by Moneybagg Yo"
Here's a list of Phillies players who use more than one song:
Batters
Josh Harrison: "Before I Let Go" by Frankie Beverly & Maze; "Preach" by Young Dolph; "Look At They Face" by Key Glock; and "Make em Say Uh" by Master P
Darrick Hall: "Pimp Juice" by Nelly; "Summer Breeze" by DJ Quik; "King's Rant" by Masego; and "Way Back" by TLC & Snoop Dogg
Bryce Harper: "Flower" by Moby; "Paradise" by Bazzi; "Young Once" by Sam Hunt; "Ride Wit Me" by Nelly, City Spud
Kyle Schwarber: "Thuggish Ruggish Bone" by Bone Thugs N Harmony; "Fantastic Voyage" by Lakeside; and "Cult of Personality" by Living Colour
Pitchers
Seranthony Dominguez: "El Borracho" by Los Dos Carnales; "Mis Racies" by Los Dos Carnales
Note: This will be updated throughout the season with new additions.
