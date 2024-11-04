Watch CBS News
Sports

Philadelphia Phillies add pair of pitchers in series of roster moves

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies president Dave Dombrowski holds end-of-season press conference
Phillies president Dave Dombrowski holds end-of-season press conference 44:37

The Phillies acquired two pitchers in a series of roster moves Monday, shortly after MLB teams could start signing free agents.

Philadelphia acquired righty Devin Sweet in a trade with the Detroit Tigers and claimed righty John McMillon off waivers from the Miami Marlins. The Phils also added right-handed pitcher Alan Rangel to the 40-man roster.

Pitchers Yunior Marte, Luis Ortiz, Freedy Tarnok and Kolby Allard, and infielder Rodolfo Castro cleared waivers and became free agents.

Sweet, 28, had a 3.91 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 52 games last season for th Toledo Mud Hens, the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate. In 2023, he appeared in seven total games with the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics.

The 26-year-old McMillon made 14 appearances over the past two seasons with the Kansas City Royals and Marlins. He had a 1.50 ERA in 10 relief appearances last season for Miami.

Philadelphia signed Rangel to a minor-league contract in July. The 27-year-old had a combined 4.02 ERA in 11 appearances and six starts for Lehigh Valley and Clearwater last season. Rangel is pitching for Naranjeros de Hermosillo in the Mexican Pacific League, posting a 2.61 ERA in four starts.

Last week, the Phillies traded former top prospect Scott Kingery to the Los Angeles Angels for cash.

Tom Dougherty

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.