Philadelphia Phillies add pair of pitchers in series of roster moves

The Phillies acquired two pitchers in a series of roster moves Monday, shortly after MLB teams could start signing free agents.

Philadelphia acquired righty Devin Sweet in a trade with the Detroit Tigers and claimed righty John McMillon off waivers from the Miami Marlins. The Phils also added right-handed pitcher Alan Rangel to the 40-man roster.

Pitchers Yunior Marte, Luis Ortiz, Freedy Tarnok and Kolby Allard, and infielder Rodolfo Castro cleared waivers and became free agents.

Sweet, 28, had a 3.91 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 52 games last season for th Toledo Mud Hens, the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate. In 2023, he appeared in seven total games with the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics.

The 26-year-old McMillon made 14 appearances over the past two seasons with the Kansas City Royals and Marlins. He had a 1.50 ERA in 10 relief appearances last season for Miami.

Philadelphia signed Rangel to a minor-league contract in July. The 27-year-old had a combined 4.02 ERA in 11 appearances and six starts for Lehigh Valley and Clearwater last season. Rangel is pitching for Naranjeros de Hermosillo in the Mexican Pacific League, posting a 2.61 ERA in four starts.

Last week, the Phillies traded former top prospect Scott Kingery to the Los Angeles Angels for cash.