Phillies land Rodolfo Castro in trade with Pittsburgh Pirates for Bailey Falter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After landing a starting pitcher, the Phillies added a multi-position player in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates just ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday.

The Phillies acquired infielder Rodolfo Castro in exchange for left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said. The Athletic's Jayson Stark first reported the news.

Castro, 24, is a switch-hitter who can play all around the diamond for the Phillies in the infield.

In 78 games this season with the Pirates, Castro is batting .228 with six home runs and 22 RBIs. The 78 games are the most he's played since joining the Pirates in the 2021 season.

Per BaseballReference.com, his 162 game average stats are: 20 homers, a .226 batting average and 57 RBIs. Castro is hitting .290/.368/.538 against left-handed pitching and his .906 OPS ranks 18th in the National League.

Falter, a fifth round pick by the Phillies in the 2015 MLB draft, spent three seasons in Philadelphia.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Phillies added All-Star right-handed starter Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee.

Lorenzen, 31, has a 3.58 ERA in 18 starts this season with Detroit, earning his first All-Star appearance. He's set to become a free agent this winter.