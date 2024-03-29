Opening Day has Phillies fans ready for redemption after last season's unfinished business

Opening Day 2024 has Phillies fans ready for redemption after last season's unfinished business

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - When Mike Medway first got his hands on Phillies season tickets, President Ronald Regan was in the White House. "I love all the Philadelphia teams but I'm a baseball fan," Medway said.

He's been a season ticket holder since 1983 and has experienced the ups and downs of Phillies baseball.

"There is something special about Opening Day," Medway said. "The world is awakening from the winter slumber and hope springs eternal."

This season, Citizens Bank Park is celebrating its 20th season anniversary. A large marquee hangs outside the Third Base Gate that says "Make More History."

"Last year didn't end the way we wanted," said Ryan Bombard. "But this year feels special."

This Opening Day, Phillies fans believe is the first step to finishing what they started last year.

"It's going to be a good day and hopefully a start of a magical season and probably a nice little parade down Broad Street in early November," Chris Foley said.

