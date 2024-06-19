Phillies fans fill Citizens Bank Park for afternoon game amid grueling Philadelphia heat wave

Heat wave continues with high of 91 degrees on last day of spring in Philadelphia weather forecast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The only thing hotter than the temperature in Philadelphia right now might be a Phillies ticket. The National League-leading Fightins hosted the San Diego Padres for a 1 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday, right in the heat of the day amid an intense heat wave.

Fans who spoke with CBS News Philadelphia say they didn't even consider sitting this game out.

"We were like, yeah, it's gonna be hot, but grab the cooler, get the tent, and we gotta watch these guys win again," John Basile from Mantua, New Jersey, said.

"Absolutely not," said John Campbell, who was with his son for Wednesday's game. "They're the hottest team in the league, why would we not come?"

With temperatures rising into the 90s all week and the humidity making it feel even hotter, fans said they came prepared to withstand the intense sun.

"We're about four bottles of water in," said Cheryl Betteridge, who was with her son Finn and friend Anna Marie DeSanto, around 11 a.m.

"Hat, sunscreen. Obviously, the bald head, so I need a little hat and sunscreen," Basile said.

Team officials told CBS News Philadelphia that all the games during this current homestand are either sold out or very close to it. And as these fans filed into the stands, many of them were seeking a good view, with some shade.

"We sit in left field, so it's gonna be a hot one out there. We came in early to try and grab some standing room in the shade," Campbell said.

"You go to that second level, third base side, there's a wind tunnel that runs through there. So I hope it's gonna be cool in that spot," Basile said.

And for those braving the heat to see the Phillies in person, the organization has set up ways to keep them cool and safe.

"We have sunscreen dispensers scattered throughout the ballpark. We have misting stations scattered throughout the ballpark," said Sal DeAngelis, vice president of operations and safety for the Phillies.

DeAngelis says the team started preparing for the heat last weekend and that one of his first calls was to get more medics into the park.

"We have also increased our medical staff for these games, especially the ones that are during the day," DeAngelis said.

The Phillies lost Wednesday and get a breather before they're back at the Bank on Friday taking on the Diamondbacks.

With temperatures expected to remain high through the week, the organization says if you're coming to the game, make sure you're prepared. By then, Philadelphia will officially be under a heat emergency.

"Stay safe. Stay cool. And cheer loud," said DeAngelis.