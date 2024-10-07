Philadelphia Phillies fans gear up for Game 3 of the National League Division Series against Mets

Phillies fans riding high — and ready to head to Citi Field — after Game 2 win over Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the New York Mets at Citi Field for Game 3 of the National League Division Series Tuesday, and fans across the city, like Mike Ogborn, are buzzing with excitement.

"I woke up this morning, and the city's in a great mood. And I think — watch out, Mets!" Ogborn said.

Another fan, Ryan Newman, flew in from Detroit to see the first two games of the division series. Though he didn't grow up in Philadelphia, he says his parents are from the area. He's been a Phillies fan as long as he can remember, and he was thrilled to see Sunday's win in person.

"It was just about time … about time," Newman said.

At Shibe Vintage Sports, co-owner Johnny "Goodtimes" says sales are increasing as fans gear up for the next game.

"Knowing that when that person is wearing the gear, they're on your side — especially now. Let's not kid ourselves, it's New York, so it matters that much more," Goodtimes said.

Joe DiBiaggio, owner of the Phans of Philly travel group, is one of those diehard fans who couldn't contain his excitement.

"I started screaming, and I actually got yelled at because I woke my baby up," DiBiaggio said.

DiBiaggio's passion for the team goes beyond cheering at home. He's organizing a bus trip to Citi Field with 50 fans, ready to make some noise and support the Phillies on the road.

"We had close to 1,000 fans go to London, so never underestimate the Philly fan," he said.

To further fuel the excitement, the Phillies' Director of Fun and Games John Brazer gave DiBiaggio 50 rally towels to distribute to fans making the trip. Brazer says the enthusiasm for Tuesday's game is spreading well beyond the stadium.

"I've been getting text messages from rockstars, former Eagles, current Eagles, former Flyers, from Jay Wright, from everybody," Brazer said. "I just think everybody is involved in Red October."

The Phans of Philly bus will depart from Citizens Bank Park at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, giving fans a few hours to spend at Citi Field before the 5:08 p.m. game.