Phillies claim outfielder Jake Cave off waivers from Orioles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jake Cave's time with the Baltimore Orioles lasted almost two full months. The Philadelphia Phillies on Friday claimed the outfielder off waivers from Baltimore.

The Orioles previously claimed Cave off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Oct. 11.

The Phillies have claimed outfielder Jake Cave off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today. With the addition of Cave, the Phillies’ 40-man roster now stands at 38 players. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) December 2, 2022

Cave joins the Phillies after playing in 54 games last season with the Twins. He slashed .213/.260/.384 with a .644 OPS and 81 Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), five home runs, seven doubles, three triples and 20 RBIs.

He played all three defensive positions, spending the majority of his time playing in left field. Cave had 2 Defensive Runs Saved and six outfield assists.

A five-year major league veteran, Cave turned 30 on Sunday.

He has a career .235 average, 92 wRC+ and .708 OPS.

The New York Yankees originally drafted Cave in the sixth round of the 2011 MLB draft.

The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings begin on Sunday.