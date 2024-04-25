Philadelphia Phillies reinstate Bryce Harper from paternity list, option Kody Clemens to AAA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Bryce Harper is back with the Philadelphia Phillies after missing the team's last three games on the paternity list. The Phillies reinstated Harper on Thursday morning before their series finale against the Cincinnati Reds.

Philadelphia optioned infielder Kody Clemens to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after its 7-4 loss to the Reds.

Harper was placed on the paternity list Monday after he and his wife, Kayla Harper, were expecting their third child.

Harper will play first base and bat third Thursday.

Clemens, 27, started at first base Monday night and went 2 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBIs. He did not play the last two games because Cincinnati had left-handed starters.

The 31-year-old Harper is hitting .381/.462/..571 with seven RBIs during a six-game hitting streak - he played in his 600th game as a Phillie Friday. This season, Harper is hitting .241 with four home runs and 14 RBIs with a .773 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS). In his first full season as a first baseman, Harper has quickly become one of the better defenders at his position in baseball. Statcast ranks Harper first among all MLB first basemen with four Outs Above Average.

According to Sports Info Solutions, Harper is tied for second among MLB first basemen with four Defensive Runs Saved.

Philly went 1-2 while Harper was on the paternity list.

First pitch for Thursday's series finale is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Zack Wheeler (1-3, 2:30) will face Cincy's Nick Martinez (0-0, 4.76).

Here is the Phillies' lineup for Thursday:

Kyle Schwarber, DH Trea Turner, SS Bryce Harper, 1B Alec Bohm, 3B J.T. Realmuto, C Brandon Marsh, LF Nick Castellanos, RF Bryson Stott, 2B Johan Rojas, CF

How long is MLB's paternity list?

MLB rules state players who are placed on the paternity list have to miss between one and three games - Harper missed the maximum amount allowed.