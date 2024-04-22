Philadelphia Phillies place Bryce Harper on paternity list, recall Kody Clemens

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Phillies on Monday placed first baseman Bryce Harper on the paternity list and recalled infielder Kody Clemens from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies open a four-game series with the Reds in Cincinnati on Monday night.

Harper and his wife, Kayla Harper, are expecting their third child.

The 31-year-old is hitting .381/.462/..571 with seven RBIs during a six-game hitting streak - he played in his 600th game as a Phillie Friday. This season, Harper is hitting .241 with four home runs and 14 RBIs with a .773 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS).

In his first full season as a first baseman, Harper has quickly become one of the better defenders at his position in baseball. Statcast ranks Harper first among all MLB first basemen with four Outs Above Average.

According to Sports Info Solutions, Harper is tied for second among MLB first basemen with four Defensive Runs Saved.

How long is MLB's paternity list?

MLB rules state players who are placed on the paternity list have to miss between one and three games, meaning Harper could be back as early as Tuesday or use the maximum amount and return to the team for Thursday's series finale in Cincinnati.

Who is Kody Clemens?

The Phillies acquired Clemens in January 2022 in a trade with the Detroit Tigers.

Clemens, the son of seven-time Cy Young winner and 11-time All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens, played in 47 games last season with the Phillies, hitting four homers with a .644 OPS.

The 27-year-old had a strong spring training and was the Phillies' final cut.

In 16 games with the IronPigs, Clemens is hitting .270/.333/.508 with four doubles, three dingers, 11 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

Clemens can play multiple positions, including first, second and third base as well as corner outfield.

The Phillies' lineup for Monday has yet to be posted.