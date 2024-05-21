Watch CBS News
Phillies' Bryce Harper helps New Jersey high school senior with "promposal"

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) - The ask may be more special than the dance for two New Jersey high school students.

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper recently helped Haddonfield Memorial High School senior Jake Portella with his "promposal."

In a viral video, Harper and Portella knock on the senior's now-prom date's door. The student answers, visibly surprised by Harper. "I'm going to cry," she said. Harper then proceeds to ask her to prom for Portella.

"Jake wants to ask you to prom, so I thought I'd help him out," Harper said in the video. "So will you go to prom with him?"

She said yes and then hugged Harper.

"You're the GOAT," she told Harper. Then, she hugged her prom date.

The video ends with Harper shaking the father of the girl's hand.

Haddonfield Memorial High School's senior promenade and prom is scheduled for Friday, June 14.  

Tom Dougherty

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS News Philadelphia, Tom covered the NHL and college sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He covers breaking news and sports.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 9:10 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

