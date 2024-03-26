Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper and wife Kayla expecting baby No. 3

Sneak peak at what fans can expect at Citizens Bank Park for the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With just two days left until the Philadelphia Phillies bring the 2024 baseball season back to Citizens Bank Park, the excitement for fans couldn't be greater.

That is unless the team's starting first basemen announces he and his wife are having their third child!

Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla, hard launched that they are expecting baby No. 3 on Instagram Tuesday night.

The caption, simple and straight to the point, "3 for 3 💟."

The Phillies are surely coming down with baby fever ahead of this season. The Harper's announcement comes just five days after Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola's wife, Hunter Jayde, shared a photo of their new baby daughter, Scottie Brooks.

Bryson Stott, the Phillies' second basemen, also welcomed a baby daughter, Braxtyn Grace, with fiancee, Dru White back in November 2023.