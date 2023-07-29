Phillies' Bryson Stott, fiancee Dru White expecting baby

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Congratulations are in order for Phillies 2nd baseman Bryson Stott. He's going to be a father!

Stott posted photos on Instagram sharing the news that he and his fiancee Dru White are expecting a baby.

They posed on the field at Citizens Bank Park holding a reel of photos from the ultrasound and a baby-size Phillies jersey with Stott's name and number. They even included some photos of their pets celebrating the big news.

According to one pup's bandana, it looks like baby Stott is due this November.

White and Stott announced their engagement on social media in May.