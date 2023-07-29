Watch CBS News
Sports

Phillies' Bryson Stott, fiancee Dru White expecting baby

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies' Bryson Stott, fiancee Dru White expecting baby
Phillies' Bryson Stott, fiancee Dru White expecting baby 00:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Congratulations are in order for Phillies 2nd baseman Bryson Stott. He's going to be a father!

Stott posted photos on Instagram sharing the news that he and his fiancee Dru White are expecting a baby.

They posed on the field at Citizens Bank Park holding a reel of photos from the ultrasound and a baby-size Phillies jersey with Stott's name and number. They even included some photos of their pets celebrating the big news. 

According to one pup's bandana, it looks like baby Stott is due this November.

White and Stott announced their engagement on social media in May.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 10:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.