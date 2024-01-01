Philadelphia weather: Mostly cloudy New Year's Day, chance for light passing rain

NEXT Weather: Mostly cloudy New Year's Day, chance for light passing shower

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Happy New Year!

We're ringing in 2024 with a mostly cloudy Monday with highs in the mid-40s. There are chances for light passing rain showers, but no major impacts are expected.

So if you're heading into Center City for the New Year's Day Mummers Parade, you could see a few light sprinkles. When the parade begins at 9 a.m., temperatures will be in the upper 30s. While the chance of precipitation is not zero, rain will be light and relatively short-lived.

Feel like it's been forever since we've had snow? You're not wrong. It's been more than 700 days since the region last had a snowfall of 1 inch or more.

Days between 1 inch snowfalls CBS Philadelphia

Skies will clear on Tuesday and Wednesday before our next weather make moves in on Thursday when a coastal low pressure system will merge with a cold front from the west.

In the wake of this next system colder air will settle into the region Friday and Saturday which will set the stage for another storm system into Sunday. It's still too early to determine the exact impacts, but the setup has the potential to be the first major snow-maker of the season for parts of the region.

Early snow prediction models looking ahead to Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: High of 46, straw showers

Tuesday: High of 44, low of 30, mostly sunny

Wednesday: High of 46, low of 29, a few clouds

Thursday: High of 43, low of 34, tracking early flurries, breezy

Friday: High of 39, low of 26, chilly and dry

Saturday: High of 41, low of 28, increasing clouds

Sunday: High of 41, low of 37, tracking rain and snow