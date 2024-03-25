Philadelphia forecast: Chilly but sunny start to Monday, more rain by midweek

NEXT Weather: Lots of sun but breezy Monday, more rain Wednesday and Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Coming off of a mixed bag of weekend weather, Monday morning starts cold before warming up in the afternoon.

High temperatures today will be close to where they normally are for this time of year, in the low to mid-50s.

Monday stays sunny and dry, and Tuesday has a pretty similar forecast, though with some cloudier skies tomorrow.

Weekly weather headlines CBS Philadelphia

A Coastal Flood Warning and Coastal Flood Advisory remain in effect Monday morning along the coast of New Jersey and Delaware. Northeasterly winds pushing water up against the coasts, combined with higher than normal tides and recent rain, could lead to flooding.

Coastal flood alerts, March 25, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Next chance for rain

Not that we need any more moisture after Saturday's soaking rain, but a system moving currently over the Plains states and moving east is set to bring the region some more showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, we're looking at cloudier skies and possible rain showers along the I-95 corridor.

Rain chances this week CBS Philadelphia

That precipitation sticks around Thursday bringing showers to the region, and could impact the Phillies' Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. against the Atlanta Braves.

Phillies Opening Day forecast CBS Philadelphia

As always, the NEXT WEATHER Team will continue to provide you with the latest weather info as the storms get closer to the Delaware Valley.

Looking ahead, warmer and drier air is in the forecast for next weekend and Easter Sunday.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, March 25, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Monday: High of 53, a little breezy

Tuesday: High of 52, low of 36, mostly cloudy

Wednesday: High of 58, low of 43, shower possible

Thursday: High of 55, low of 47, scattered showers

Friday: High of 55, low of 40, AM shower

Saturday: High of 60, low of 39, plenty of sun

Sunday: High of 62, low of 45, nice and mild