Philadelphia weather: On and off rain Thursday, clear skies but windy for Phillies Opening Day

Nuisance rain but no major downpours in Philadelphia region Thursday

Nuisance rain but no major downpours in Philadelphia region Thursday

Nuisance rain but no major downpours in Philadelphia region Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Expect rain throughout the day Thursday, but this latest system won't come with a ton of major impacts. Meteorologist Andrew Kozak said Thursday's soggy forecast is mostly a nuisance, but keep an eye out for fog and slippery roads.

Showers will continue on and off over the course of the day. Rain will first start to wrap up in the Lehigh Valley around 7 and 8 p.m. In the city, showers taper off closer to 10 p.m., and then along the shore points, things clear out closer to midnight.

Thursday's forecast, March 28, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

By the time it's all said and done, we could see about 0.25 inches of rain in Philadelphia, with lower amounts northwest, and closer to one inch at the shore.

High temperatures Thursday hover around 50 degrees.

Rain totals by Friday morning, March 29 CBS Philadelphia

Opening Day weather

Even if fans were willing to brave rain to watch the Phillies play at Citizens Bank Park, the forecast for Friday's new Opening Day will be much more pleasant for baseball.

Skies will be mostly sunny with high temps in the mid-50s but it'll be a windy day at the ballpark. Winds coming from the northwest at 10-20 mph could gust up to 35 mph.

That means left field home runs will be a bit tougher, since the wind will be pushing right into those fly balls.

First pitch against the Atlanta Braves is at 3:05 p.m.

Play ball!

Mostly clear for Easter weekend

Temperatures will rebound to the low 60s Saturday with partly cloudy skies before a quick-moving system brings a small chance for rain Saturday night. It looks like that precipitation will clear before sunrise on Easter Sunday, making way for partly cloudy skies and highs near 60 degrees once again.

Here's your 7-day forecast

7-day forecast, March 28, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Thursday: High of 50, on and off rain

Friday: High of 57, low of 36, sunny and windy

Saturday: High of 59, low of 36, few showers

Sunday: High of 67, low of 45, some sun returns

Monday: High of 52, low of 42, few showers

Tuesday: High of 54, low of 46, rain

Wednesday: High of 54, low of 45, light rain

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.