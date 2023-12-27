Philadelphia weather: Light AM showers before heavier rain moves in Wednesday

NEXT Weather: Periods of heavy rain move in Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region can expect rain for most of the day Wednesday, with heaviest showers late in the day and into the night.

This system won't be as strong as last week's soaker, but some areas could still experience minor flooding due to the already saturated ground from the recent rain. This will primarily be in low lying areas typically subject to flooding.

About 1-2 inches of rain can be expected, but some areas that fall under repeated bands of heavy rain could see higher totals.

Temperatures are mild for this time of year, with a high of 56 degrees expected Wednesday. Cooler weather is expected by the weekend.

On Thursday the region will see some lingering early showers, then a mix of sun and clouds will take over, with a high of 55 degrees.

Scattered showers are back in the forecast for Friday. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day look seasonable with highs in the middle 40s and lows near 30 degrees.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: High of 54, rain likely

Thursday: High of 56, low of 50, mainly dry

Friday: High of 51, low of 44, PM showers

Saturday: High of 48, low of 40, shower early

Sunday, New Year's Eve: High of 45, low of 35, near normal conditions

Monday, New Year's Day: High of 44, low of 35, partly sunny

Tuesday: High of 44, low of 32, mostly sunny