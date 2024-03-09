Philadelphia weather: Rain gets heavier throughout the day, Flood Watch in effect thru Sunday

NEXT Weather: Rain moves in Saturday, Flood Watch in effect through Sunday night

NEXT Weather: Rain moves in Saturday, Flood Watch in effect through Sunday night

NEXT Weather: Rain moves in Saturday, Flood Watch in effect through Sunday night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a bright and sunny Friday, you'll want to keep the umbrellas and rain gear close today.

Scattered sprinkles move in Saturday morning before the rain picks up later in the afternoon, between 1-2 p.m. Meteorologist Tammie Souza says we can expect steady rain by 4 p.m. and could see some heavy bands of rain in Philadelphia by 7 p.m.

Weekend forecast for March 9-10, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

There's even a chance for some embedded thunderstorms with this system.

The rain lingers until about 10 p.m. before it clears out, with a few spotty showers possible overnight.

With all this moisture and between 1-2 inches of rain expected to fall throughout the day, a Flood Watch goes into effect at 1 p.m. for much of the region and remains in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Flood Watch for March 9-10, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

A Coastal Flood Warning is also in effect along the shore points from 10 a.m. today until 7 p.m. Sunday, and a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until noon tomorrow.

Coastal Flood Warning, March 9-10, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Sunday starts cloudy and a few lake effect rain or snow showers could pop up throughout the day, but weather for the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade is will stay generally dry, but very windy.

And if you're craving warm, spring weather, you're in luck! The end of this week has temperatures reaching the high 60s and even low 70s by Thursday and Friday.

7-day forecast

Saturday: High of 51, rain begins, heaviest later in the day

Sunday: High of 49, low of 46, windy and cooler

Monday: High of 51, low of 35, mild but breezy

Tuesday: High of 62, low of 36, sunny and mild

Wednesday: High of 67, low of 42, partly sunny and warm

Thursday: High of 71, low of 45, warmest yet, partly sunny

Friday: High of 70, PM showers and warm