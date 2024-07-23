Muggy conditions continue in Philadelphia region Wednesday with storms possible

VP pick likely to come from a battleground state, Pennsylvania political science professor says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The muggy air and unsettled weather pattern kicks up a bit on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 80s and off-and-on showers and storms.

While we are not expecting anything widespread, we will have slow-moving areas of heavy rain, so localized flooding may affect some areas.

That pattern continues again on Thursday with a greater chance for storms during the evening as a front pushes through, adding extra energy for Mother Nature to work with.

The benefit will follow on Friday and the weekend when plenty of sunshine blankets the area and humidity levels will be fairly low for this time of year.

Plan your outdoor weekend activities! By Sunday we may get back into the 90-degree range, with another heat wave expected into early next week.

7-day forecast

Wednesday: High of 86, low of 74, scattered storms

Thursday: High of 87, low of 74, clouds, afternoon thunderstorms

Friday: High of 86, low of 68, sunny and nice

Saturday: High of 88, low of 67, mostly sunny

Sunday: High of 90, low of 68, sunny and warmer

Monday: High of 91, low of 68, mostly sunny

Tuesday: High of 92, low of 70, tracking rain

