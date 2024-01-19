Philadelphia pastor carves out space for children to learn on snow day

Philadelphia community center provides a warm space for kids to learn during snow day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On this snowy day, kids in Philly didn't have to go to school or do virtual learning. But that didn't stop one community center from providing a warm space for kids to learn.

While this snow can be fun for many, it can still be a struggle for some parents or guardians to find a place for their kids to safely spend time if guardians have to go to work.

Over in Kensington at Calvary Community C.D.C., a pastor is carving out a space for them in all this snow.

This may seem like a typical Friday in class for first-grader Dylan Myles. The 7-year-old spent time among other youth working on math. What doesn't add up is it's a snow day. School's actually out.

But Myles is still educationally engaged inside Calvary Community Development Center in the basement of a Baptist church where Pastor Frederick Pompey provides a space for kids to do schoolwork. Making sure today counts even though class isn't in session.

"Because they spent so much time out of school over the last three or four years, and some of them are behind," Pompey said.

So at Cavalry, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids have access to computers, adult supervisors, snacks and a meal.

"This provides an opportunity for them to come and not increase their parents' bills or food bill," Pompey said.

Ringing comfort to caregivers as these children dig into a warm meal on this cold day. This center is a safe haven.

"Somewhere to go, somewhere safe," Pompey said. "Somewhere to go and can be in good company."

Raising children is easier with community support and Pastor Pompey hopes to play an important role.

Of course, not all kids spend the day indoors. Children and even a few grown-ups grabbed their sleds and got their fill of snow on the sledding hill in Clark Park.

While kids are making use of having no school, the big kids, the grown-ups are making use of a day off of work.

Veronica Mendez and her husband joined two friends and raced to the bottom of the hill, delighting in their mixed-age company.

"You really don't get to see kids play in the snow that much recently because there hasn't been any so it's just nice to see families out here enjoying themselves," she said.

It's a good thing that these kids made use of their snow day because though Philadelphia public schools granted Friday as a snow day, any weather-related school closures from here on out will be remote learning days.

Multi-skilled reporter Eva Anderson reports.