Philadelphia, Pa. weather: Rain, flooding risks tomorrow night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A storm headed to the Philadelphia region Sunday into Monday brings flooding and wind risks, with the entire area under a slight risk for flash flooding Sunday.

For now, Saturday is a great sunny day with high temperatures reaching the 50s.

You can still get some stuff done during the day on Sunday, but then rain rolls in during the afternoon and lasts into Monday morning, making for a dreadful morning commute to work. If you have the option to work from home, Monday is the day to do it.

Sunday and Monday are NEXT Weather Alert days due to this storm.

By Sunday morning, the center of a strengthening low-pressure system will be near the coast of South Carolina, but by lunchtime light showers ahead of the approaching storm system will begin to move into the Philadelphia area.

We'll see spotty afternoon showers before widespread rain develops in the evening.

Most of the region will see the heaviest rain fall from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, but rain will continue through the Monday morning commute. In South Jersey and especially at the Shore, a second band of heavy rain will cross over Monday morning.

A wind advisory is in effect at the Shore from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday with gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

This finally tapers off between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday.

Rain totals between one and three inches are possible, but some pockets near the Shore could see three to four inches of rain. A lot of this rain will fall while you're sleeping.

This storm should last longer than last Sunday's storm.

Facebook Live: Tammie Souza shows you what to expect from storm

Decent weekend today and much of tomorrow but tomorrow night and Monday morning heavy rain and high winds arrive. Sound familiar? It’s similar to last weekend. Meteorologist Tammie Souza explains. Posted by CBS Philadelphia on Saturday, December 16, 2023

Temperatures take a huge dive Monday after the storm moves out - low enough that we could see scattered snow showers - with the greatest chances in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 54

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert Day - rain gets intense overnight. High 57, Low 40

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert Day - rain disrupts morning commute. High 58, Low 51

Tuesday: A possible snow shower early. High 40, Low 32

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 41, Low 27.

Thursday: More sun, slightly warmer. High 45, Low 30

Friday: Not a bad Christmas Eve Eve Eve. High 44, Low 30

