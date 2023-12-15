Philadelphia weather: Sunny, pleasant temperatures before Sunday-Monday storm

NEXT Weather: Sunny, temperatures in 50s before Sunday-Monday storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a chilly night with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s, we will bounce back Friday with temperatures 10 degrees above Thursday's high.

Expect high temperatures in the low 50s in Philadelphia Friday and into the weekend.

Saturday is sunny too and conditions will remain dry.

Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, we are tracking a system bringing widespread rain and the potential for flooding.

At this point it looks like it will start to spread rain across the region Sunday afternoon with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds expected overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

The heaviest rain will fall Sunday night into Monday morning until around 7 a.m. and then the storm moves out quickly.

Still this will likely impact the Monday morning commute.

We're still tracking how severe the potential impacts of this storm such as flooding and winds will be. We will update you if we need to issue a NEXT Weather Alert.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: High of 53

Saturday: High of 54, low of 33, partly cloudy

Sunday: High of 56, low of 40, later showers

Monday: High of 57, low of 49, rainy and breezy

Tuesday: High of 42, low of 35, stray showers

Wednesday: High of 40, low of 29, lingering shower

Thursday: High 44, Low 32, partly sunny

