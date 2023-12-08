Philadelphia weather: Calm and dry Friday, Saturday before Sunday-Monday storm

NEXT Weather: Calm end to week before Sunday-Monday storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After some chilly weather, temperatures get more mild to close out this week and through our weekend.

Friday we expect high temperatures in the low 50s or high 40s across the region, hitting 52 degrees in Philadelphia. It will be a mostly sunny day for a lot of us, but the Lehigh Valley will see some morning clouds before a sunny afternoon.

Saturday is another pleasant day with high temperatures in that same 50s range.

Both days are great for getting some holiday shopping done, or maybe taking the dog on a longer walk if you've been keeping them inside in this cold.

Storm with heavy rain, wind gusts of 40-50 mph possible arriving Sunday, Dec. 10

Sunday, Dec. 10 and Monday, Dec. 11 are NEXT Weather Alert Days due to a strong storm headed to our region.

We're expecting strong winds and heavy rain with this storm, which will be at its height Sunday evening and into early Monday morning.

Spotty showers could arrive Sunday morning before isolated thunderstorms and heavier rain start to pop up midafternoon, especially to the northwest of Philadelphia.

The front associated with the storm will reach our region around 8 to 8:30 p.m. bringing the heaviest rain and winds.

We could see between 1 and 3 inches of rain and consistent wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, reaching 50+ mph at times, especially down the Jersey Shore.

The storm has potential for flooding and downed power lines due to the wind gusts.

Once the storm clears out Monday will be chilly and still breezy, leading into a fairly quiet weather week next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Turning sunny. High 52

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High 53, Low 36

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert Day for PM storm with high winds, heavy rain. High 64, Low 44

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert Day for AM storm with high winds, heavy rain. High 44, Low 40

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. High 46, Low 31.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 48, Low 32.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool. High 46, Low 30.

