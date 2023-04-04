Philadelphia offering free and low-cost summer programs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia officials have announced programming to keep the city youth engaged. The Office of Children and Families says it will offer a variety of free and low-cost summer programs.

More than 60 pools and 90 playgrounds will be open seven days a week. Free swim lessons will be available and teens can also make money working as a lifeguard.

There will also be free activities at libraries across the city and free meals for kids as part of the summer camps.