Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia offering free and low-cost summer programs

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia offering free and low-cost summer programs
Philadelphia offering free and low-cost summer programs 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia officials have announced programming to keep the city youth engaged. The Office of Children and Families says it will offer a variety of free and low-cost summer programs.

More than 60 pools and 90 playgrounds will be open seven days a week. Free swim lessons will be available and teens can also make money working as a lifeguard.

There will also be free activities at libraries across the city and free meals for kids as part of the summer camps. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 12:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.