Philadelphia offering lifeguards $1,000 end-of-season bonus

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog just determined there will be six more weeks of winter -- Philadelphia is gearing up for summer. 

The city will hire hundreds of lifeguards for city pools and for the first time, they're offering a monetary incentive. 

The Department of Parks and Recreation announced $1,000 end-of-season bonuses for city lifeguards who submit their applications by April 15.

Candidates who get their applications in by May 15 will get a $500 bonus at the end of the summer.

Earlier, the city announced it was even accepting applications from people who don't know how to swim. The city would teach lifeguard candidates to swim and hire them after they learned.

You can click here for more information on becoming a lifeguard in Philadelphia.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 8:48 AM

