Nonprofit holds cooking class to make a difference on MLK weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday. This weekend, many in the Philadelphia region are reflecting on the role his courage played in the civil rights struggle and are serving others in his honor.

Some used their skills to make a healthy difference.

It was a packed kitchen filled with leaders and families from the Spring Garden neighborhood cooking up healthy foods.

"Here we're actually making some recipes," Vetri Community Partnership founder Marc Vetri said. "This is sort of what we do every day showing folks how to make amazing things with vegetables."

Ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service, Vetri Community Partnerships held a cooking class.

The well-known Philadelphia chef Vetri started the nonprofit in 2008 to teach families how to make healthy options regardless of their budget.

"A lot of folks think, 'Oh so I need some squash,'" Vetri said. "They think it's in the frozen food section and that's more expensive that way."

Each family went home with a bag filled with fresh produce.

"We are providing the tools, the equipment, and the food for people to learn how to cook on their own," Maddy Booth said.

What an absolutely incredible day it has been here in the Teaching Kitchen! Thank you to Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and... Posted by Vetri Community Partnership on Sunday, January 15, 2023

Sunday's menu included a kale, apple and carrot salad topped with a mustard-based dressing.

"Whole foods, fresh foods. that's the most amazing way to buy vegetables," Vetri said.

Event organizers say 80 recipe kits were also delivered to senior citizens in need.

"It was wonderful," Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis said. "And everybody seemed to enjoy it and we made some great packages for some much-needed folks."

Davis along with Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro served up some meals too.

"We have more family-owned farms in Pennsylvania than any other state," Shapiro said. "How do we connect them to our restaurants, our foundations here and to those that are dealing with food insecurity?"

"It's a community resource for learning how to use the food that's accessible to you in a way that's nutritious and delicious," Booth said.

A lesson in cooking that can go well beyond the dinner table.