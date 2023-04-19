Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Music Alliance induct local musicians into Walk of Fame

By Cherise Lynch

Radio personality Patty Jackson inducted into Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Music Alliance will honor musicians and music professionals that have made a significant impact on the city. Those honored will be inducted into the Walk of Fame on Broad Street. 

The 2023 inductees include legends such as Leslie Odom, Jr., The Bacon Brothers, The Tymes, James DePreist and radio broadcasters John DeBella and Patty Jackson.

Philadelphia Music Alliance founder Larry Magid will also be recognized with a special award.   

The community-based not-for-profit organization works to preserve and promote Philadelphia's rich musical legacy. 

The festivities will kick off Thursday at 11:30 a.m. outside the University of the Art's Hamilton Hall.

