Philadelphia Museum of Art employees remain on strike as no agreement has been reached
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As of Monday morning, an agreement still has not been reached between the Philadelphia Museum of Art and its employees.
They have been on strike since mid-September.
Union members told Eyewitness News when the strike began that they've been in negotiations with museum management since October 2020.
The museum also took to social media and says, "we look forward to reaching a fair and appropriate resolution to the collective bargaining process soon and welcoming our colleagues back to work."
