Philadelphia Museum of Art employees remain on strike as no agreement has been reached

Agreement still hasn't been reached between Philadelphia Museum of Art, employees

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As of Monday morning, an agreement still has not been reached between the Philadelphia Museum of Art and its employees.

Day 14 ON STRIKE @philamuseum. Another sunny day, perfect for joining our picket lines and grabbing a photo with local celebrity Scabby the Rat. pic.twitter.com/U3d9svuxV3 — Philadelphia Museum of Art Union #ONSTRIKE (@PMA_Union) October 9, 2022

They have been on strike since mid-September.

Union members told Eyewitness News when the strike began that they've been in negotiations with museum management since October 2020.

Sunday, October 9: Thank you for your passion for the work of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. We are proud to be members of the Philadelphia community and the cultural community near and far. We value our entire staff deeply, and we look forward to reaching a fair and appropriate pic.twitter.com/HRc59vvzyr — Philadelphia Museum of Art (@philamuseum) October 9, 2022

The museum also took to social media and says, "we look forward to reaching a fair and appropriate resolution to the collective bargaining process soon and welcoming our colleagues back to work."