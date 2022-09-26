Philadelphia Museum of Art employees on strike after failed negotiations with management

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art are making their voices heard: they want better pay and benefits. No more warnings as union workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art are on strike Monday.

The strike was set to start at 8 a.m. Monday, but union members picketed even before then with their signs held high just above the north entrance. This strike comes about a week after workers held a one-day warning demonstration.

"The art museum is Philadelphia," curator Amanda Bock said. "There's no art without art workers so if you enjoy coming to the museum, seeing art, you need to support the people who make that possible."

Union members of Local 397 PMA Union say they've been in negotiations with museum management since October 2020 and since that demonstration not much has changed.

"We made some progress but it was only on non-economic issues so the really important stuff to folks who work here is that we want to be able to live in the city of Philadelphia and work at this museum," Local 397 PMA Union Adam Rizzo said.

According to them, important issues that remain on the table include improving wages and reducing the costs of healthcare.

In a statement, a museum spokesperson said in part, "The museum respects the right of employees to organize and go on strike but is disappointed that the union decided to strike."

It says its offer included:

wage increases totaling 8.5% and 11% by July 1, 2024

a minimum annual salary for exempt employees

and accelerated eligibility for health benefits for new hourly employees

"I want management to hit every single demand because I don't think a single one of them are unreasonable," museum educator Ari Gutierrez said. "I think management really has to consider if there on the right side of history."

Nearly a week prior, members held a one-day strike to draw attention. On Monday, educators with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers joined them on the picket line.

"We are successful as a labor movement when there is solidarity when we stick together," Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan said. "They're fighting for dignity, they're fighting for respect, they're fighting for a living wage, and they're entitled to it."

During this strike, union members say they will not report to work in person at the museum or virtually. It's unclear who will be filling in for them during that time. Both parties say they are committed to reaching an agreement.