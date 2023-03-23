NEXT Weather: Multiple rain chances Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Have your umbrella close by this morning and through the noon hour today. Rounds of rain showers are going to impact us on and off through the day.

The first band of rain that swept through area was starting to weaken just before 8 a.m.

Round 2 could arrive around 10 a.m.

It's a three-day weather event involving two systems connected by a frontal boundary. This is a rainy stretch our NEXT Weather team has been on top of all week.

We will dry out for a time this afternoon.

If you want to get out and avoid the rain the next few days, these are the best times:

Thursday afternoon and early evening

Friday in the late afternoon, but it will be colder

Saturday around dinner time

Temperatures in our area are still mild and warm after a warm front lifted north across the area Wednesday.

We're expecting more showers Thursday night and Friday. Those will be heaviest from the city south and east.

Saturday, another disturbance could bring us even more showers through the day.

A cold front will cross the region Saturday night, and could create some pockets of heavy rain and even some rumbles of thunder.

We could use this rain: we're under our average rainfall for this point of the year.