Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather: Cloudy today, chances of rain later in week

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Increasing chances of rain
NEXT Weather: Increasing chances of rain 02:08

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday is cloudy and overcast to start, but clouds will give way to sun in the afternoon.

planning-today.png

There may be showers at the Jersey Shore late this afternoon with a batch of moisture moving through.

While today is relatively quiet, there are rain chances Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.  

precip-chances-on-thursday.png

Saturday, we could hear some thunder as a cold front comes through.

Look at all those rain drops in the 7-day forecast!

7day-weather.png
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 7:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.