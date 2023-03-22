NEXT Weather: Cloudy today, chances of rain later in week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday is cloudy and overcast to start, but clouds will give way to sun in the afternoon.
There may be showers at the Jersey Shore late this afternoon with a batch of moisture moving through.
While today is relatively quiet, there are rain chances Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.
Saturday, we could hear some thunder as a cold front comes through.
Look at all those rain drops in the 7-day forecast!
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.