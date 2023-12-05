Why this Broomall home is lit up with Philadelphia Eagles decorations for the holidays

Homeowner lights up house in Philadelphia Eagles green to honor 2-year-old who drowned to death

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- While most houses are decked out in twinkling holiday lights for Christmas, one home in Broomall is flying high in Philadelphia Eagles green. But the creative scene means so much more than just good luck for the upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Very few kids can say they have a mini Lincoln Financial Field in their front yard. Perhaps Joey and Vinny may be in a league of their own.

Their dad, Steve Reynolds, spent 14 hours stringing lights, painting the gridiron, and bringing Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts, head coach Nick Sirianni and even Swoop to celebrate Christmas at their Broomall home.

"Very detailed stuff I wanted to do," Reynolds said.

This all started before these tiny Eagles fans were born.

Reynold's light display in 2017

"Six years ago when they won the Super Bowl, we did the same thing when I was living at my mom's house," he said.

This time around, life is different. Now married, with two boys, a new home and also a new meaning. This past year, Reynolds lost his two-year-old nephew, Luciano, in a drowning accident. The tragedy shook their family.

"We have a foundation called 'Luciano's Light' and I wanted to do something to honor him," Reynolds said. "Why not light up the community? The community came around for our family during that terrible time. And they loved it when I had the Eagles theme, so I was like, 'I got to do this.'"

Reynolds' 2-year-old nephew Luciano

But for now, all they want for Christmas is an Eagles win against the Cowboys down in Dallas this week.

"This team is resilient," he said. "I trust this team more than anybody."

Reynolds said he's keeping their Christmas display running through February.

"It's for the Eagles, it's for my nephew, it's for the community, it's for the city," he said. "This is awesome."