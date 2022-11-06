Philadelphia mass shooting: Chaos ensued after 9 were shot in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A mass shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section caused chaos on Saturday night. Nine people in total were shot at Kensington and Allegheny Avenues.

Four have critical injuries -- the other five have less serious injuries.

Almost 24 hours later and the police are still monitoring the area around Kensington and Allegheny Avenues.

"I heard the shots go off," Muhammed Rodriguez said. "Basically, ducked behind the glass for cover."

Rodriguez says he was one of dozens of people who were nearby when the gunfire started.

"Couldn't even see where the shots were coming from," Rodriguez said.

"These individuals spotted someone they wanted to shoot at," First Dep. John Stanford, of the Philadelphia Police Department, said.

Witnesses told police multiple suspects jumped out of a black car and opened fire on a crowd outside a bar. Evidence markers could be seen all over the sidewalk and street. Police say at least 40 shots were fired.

"All I could see was people running, running over each other, people getting shot and falling, dropping," Rodriguez said.

All nine victims were transported to Temple University Hospital. Their ages range between 23 and 40 years old. Meanwhile, police are asking for the public's help.

"We have some brazen individuals in the city that don't care," Stanford said. "They don't care how many police officers are out here and some of them don't care in terms of how many people are out here, so we'll continue to do what we need to do to try and get these individuals in custody."

Police are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.