Philadelphia mascots make special visit to Delaware Valley Veterans Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia mascots took a break from cheering on their teams and made a very special visit to a nearby veterans home.

All of that game day energy was brought to the Delaware Valley Veterans Home as the five Philly mascots stopped by to help the state Department of Veterans Affairs honor a few men for their service.

"We have a bunch of residents here that are World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam era veterans," Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general for veterans affairs, said.

One of the Vietnam War veterans being recognized is 87-year-old Lou Isern who served for four years in the Air Force and reached the rank of Senior Airman.

"It means a great deal," Isern said. "It doesn't happen all too soon or all too often I should say."

CBS News Philadelphia

Four other veterans were honored with many loved ones watching. All of them repping their favorite Philly team.

"After three years of COVID, being able to be without masks and be with family and friends, and have visitors come to the nursing home again," Weigl said.

While others were captured by the likes of Gritty and the Phanatic, Isern was there for Phang, the Philadelphia Union's mascot who represents his favorite sport.

"I spent a couple years in England and I had the good fortune to being able to see the Premier League soccer," Isern said. "And I fell in love with it. It's fast, it's rugged. It's just a great game."

For the next game, Isern will now have his very own jersey to wear.

CBS News Philadelphia

A whirlwind day that he hadn't even gotten the time to share with his family yet.

Thursday's festivities are meant to be a kickoff for this weekend's Philadelphia Veterans Parade and Festival on Sunday.