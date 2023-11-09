Experts provide tips on how to train for the Philadelphia Marathon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thousands of runners are preparing for the Philadelphia Marathon on Nov. 19. A number of smaller runs are also coming up and experts say proper training is important to avoid injuries.

Running is a popular sport and a great workout but it can cause all kinds of injuries that's why training is fundamental for a healthy run.

Thirty-thousand runners are expected for the upcoming Philadelphia Marathon.

Doctors say whether it's a marathon or a short run training is critical.

"Just going literally from the couch to the 5K is not a really good idea," Dr. Timothy Miller, an Orthopedic Surgeon, said.

Doctors say not preparing your body can lead to injuries like muscle strains, tendonitis, IT band syndrome and inflammation of a ligament in the leg or even stress fractures from overuse.

"You put a lot of additional stresses on your body when you do that and not just on the musculoskeletal system where we think about it mostly but also on the cardiovascular system as well," Dr. Miller said.

Experts say it's best to start slow. Training at least a month out for something like a 5K, longer for bigger runs. Building up mileage gradually and it's good to vary the terrain.

"So, running on hard surfaces, for example, all the time like hard sidewalks, hard pavement can build a lot of additional stress on your body from what we call ground reaction forces leading to injuries." Dr. Miller said.

It's also important to have proper footwear that's supportive and fits well.

You might need to go up a half or full size in your running shoe to accommodate foot swelling and remember to break in new sneakers before a race.

"That means training in them for at least a week to make sure you're comfortable with the way they're going to feel on your feet." Dr. Miller said.

Finally, don't forget to drink water. Hydration is also a critical part of healthy running.

The Philadelphia Marathon ranks among the top 10 in the country and it has been held on the third Sunday of November since 1954.