Reigning Philadelphia wheelchair marathon champion ready to do it again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On this record-breaking Philadelphia Marathon weekend, Michelle Wheeler was gearing up to defend her streak.

"My first race was when I was 19 or 20, I've done it every single year, and I think I've won it every year I've done it since then," said Wheeler, a Paralympian and wheelchair racing athlete.

We caught up with Wheeler at the starting line of the half marathon on Saturday. She ended up placing third in the women's wheelchair half marathon, according to the results page. The Penn State alum will look to defend her win streak in the full Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday.

The half marathon had wrapped up Saturday morning and the 8K run was set to begin around 11 a.m.

It's been a record-breaking Philadelphia Marathon Weekend with about 35,000 runner signups - that's over 11,000 more than last year, Race Director Kathleen Titus said.

Titus says that's because Philadelphia is a big draw.

"This city has become one of the top 10 races in the United States, it is getting global recognition," Titus said. "It's the vibrancy, it's the course, it's a fast course, it's a nice course, it's one of the few that you can do almost 13 miles in the downtown without any cars. So it is a rare opportunity to see a city that is rich in culture and had all of the things that you would want and then all of the food afterward to eat."

The races have shut down several roads in the city, but that makes for a great course.

Some runners are a part of the American Cancer Society DetermiNation Athletes, which includes cancer survivors and supporters. They attended a pre-race celebration dinner at Maggiano's at 12th and Filbert Streets.

Participants say the group of 38 athletes has raised over $50,000.

"I am a cancer survivor. I lost my dad to cancer and I have an aunt going through breast cancer," another person said. "For me the race is important, but I have been focused on the fundraising."

Lisa Lanza said she is running in honor of her mother and for many, it's more than a race to them.

"I always liked running," Lanza said. "But this means extra."