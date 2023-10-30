DA Larry Krasner to announce Philadelphia man convicted in January 2021 murder
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia district attorney will announce Monday the conviction of a 25-year-old man in connection to the murder of a 31-year-old man in January 2021.
District Attorney Larry Krasner will be joined by prosecutors from his homicide and non-fatal shootings unit.
According to a news release, the district attorney will also provide gun crimes and a victim services update.
The news conference will be at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.
What: Krasner, prosecutors to announce conviction of Philadelphia man in January 2021 murder
When: Monday, Oct. 30, 2023
Time: 11 a.m.
Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.