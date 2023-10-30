DA Larry Krasner to announce Philadelphia man convicted in January 2021 murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia district attorney will announce Monday the conviction of a 25-year-old man in connection to the murder of a 31-year-old man in January 2021.

District Attorney Larry Krasner will be joined by prosecutors from his homicide and non-fatal shootings unit.

According to a news release, the district attorney will also provide gun crimes and a victim services update.

Monday, Oct. 30, 2023

11 a.m.

