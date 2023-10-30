Watch CBS News
Local News

DA Larry Krasner to announce Philadelphia man convicted in January 2021 murder

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia district attorney will announce Monday the conviction of a 25-year-old man in connection to the murder of a 31-year-old man in January 2021.

District Attorney Larry Krasner will be joined by prosecutors from his homicide and non-fatal shootings unit.

According to a news release, the district attorney will also provide gun crimes and a victim services update.

The news conference will be at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.

What: Krasner, prosecutors to announce conviction of Philadelphia man in January 2021 murder

When: Monday, Oct. 30, 2023

Time: 11 a.m.

Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 30, 2023 / 10:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.