Man arrested after I-495 road rage shooting involving car with baby inside in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man has been arrested in connection with an alleged road rage shooting on Interstate 495 in Wilmington, according to Delaware State Police.

State police said 21-year-old Nasir Simmons was arrested Thursday night in Philadelphia.

Investigators said the shooting happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday on I-495 northbound, south of Philadelphia Pike.

A red Honda Accord with a 32-year-old man and a 2-month-old baby inside was struck by gunfire from someone in a passing vehicle, state police said. The driver of the Honda pulled over on the highway's shoulder while the alleged shooter drove away.

Neither the man nor the baby were injured in the alleged road rage shooting, according to state police.

State police later identified the suspected shooter's vehicle as a Hyundai Sonata with Pennsylvania tags.

Simmons was later identified as the alleged shooter and was arrested in Philadelphia, state police said.

State police said Simmons was arrested with the Hyundai.

Simmons is expected to be charged upon extradition to Delaware with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment, according to a news release.