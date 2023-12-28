Car with baby inside struck during I-495 road rage shooting in Wilmington, state police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) - A car with a 2-month-old baby inside was shot at on Interstate 495 in Wilmington, Delaware, Thursday morning in what state police believe was a road rage shooting.

Delaware State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. on I-495 northbound, south of Philadelphia Pike.

State police claim a red Honda Accord with a 32-year-old man and a baby inside was struck by gunfire from someone in a passing vehicle. The driver of the Honda pulled over on the highway's shoulder while the alleged shooter drove away, state police said.

Neither the man nor the baby were injured in the alleged road rage shooting, according to state police.

At this time, investigators have no description of the alleged shooter or their vehicle.

State police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact Detective H. Carroll at 302-365-8467, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333 or send them a DM on social media.