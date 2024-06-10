Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after shooting in Kensington, suspects were on dirt bikes, Philadelphia police say

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Suspects on dirt bikes allegedly shot and killed a man in Kensington, police say
Suspects on dirt bikes allegedly shot and killed a man in Kensington, police say 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man died after being shot multiple times in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Monday night, police said. 

The 54-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body at Potter and Huntingdon streets just before 8 p.m. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Philadelphia police said. 

The victim was with eight other people when he was shot, but the others were not hit. More than 40 shell casings were found on the scene, according to police.

Police did not make any arrests or recover any weapons from the scene. The suspects were on dirt bikes, police said.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 10:27 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.