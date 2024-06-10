Man dies after shooting in Kensington, suspects were on dirt bikes, Philadelphia police say

Suspects on dirt bikes allegedly shot and killed a man in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man died after being shot multiple times in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

The 54-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body at Potter and Huntingdon streets just before 8 p.m. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Philadelphia police said.

The victim was with eight other people when he was shot, but the others were not hit. More than 40 shell casings were found on the scene, according to police.

Police did not make any arrests or recover any weapons from the scene. The suspects were on dirt bikes, police said.