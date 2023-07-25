Watch CBS News
Ground stop at Philadelphia International Airport lifted

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: July 25, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: July 25, 2023 (AM) 02:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A ground stop at Philadelphia International Airport has been lifted after thunderstorms rolled through the region Tuesday.

PHL is still asking travelers to check their flights for the latest information. 

Some flights still might experience delays, PHL said. 

READ MORE: More than 100 flights delayed at Philadelphia International Airport

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in the Philadelphia region until 8 p.m. Multiple counties are under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings as the storms move through.

The greatest impact of these storms is flash flooding but some damaging winds cannot be ruled out.

