Ground stop at Philadelphia International Airport lifted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A ground stop at Philadelphia International Airport has been lifted after thunderstorms rolled through the region Tuesday.

PHL is still asking travelers to check their flights for the latest information.

Some flights still might experience delays, PHL said.

The ground stop impacting flights headed to #PHLAirport has been lifted, however, passengers may still experience delays from early thunderstorms. Please check with your airline for updated flight info. https://t.co/jGXDJBOXM2 — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) July 25, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in the Philadelphia region until 8 p.m. Multiple counties are under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings as the storms move through.

The greatest impact of these storms is flash flooding but some damaging winds cannot be ruled out.