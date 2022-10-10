City of Philadelphia commemorates Indigenous Peoples Day, keeps Columbus statue covered

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Monday, the City of Philadelphia is commemorating Indigenous Peoples Day. What's getting a lot of attention is the new look of the plywood box hiding the controversial statue of Christopher Columbus in South Philadelphia.

There's been a lot of controversy surrounding this statue. A box has been covering it for about two and a half years now but it now does look a little different.

According to reports, city officials painted it in red white and green in support of Italian heritage.

City officials say the paint job was done at the request of district Councilman Mark Squilla.

The future of the statue is a toss-up and remains at the center of a legal battle between the city and the Friends of Marconi Plaza.

The statue became a hotspot in 2020 as protests began in the wake of George Floyd's murder.

The city wants to remove the 145-year-old statue, but some Italian-Americans want it to stay.

They see the statue as a source of pride, while opponents call it a divisive reminder of the past.

Philadelphia has tried to reframe the annual celebration. The city no longer recognizes the day as Columbus Day but rather Indigenous Peoples Day.

A celebration is set for Monday at 11 a.m. at Pen Treaty Park.