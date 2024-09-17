2 Philadelphia hotels make Michelin's list of top places to stay

2 Philadelphia hotels make Michelin Guide list of best accommodations in U.S.

Two Philadelphia hotels have been named in the Michelin Guide's first full list of top accommodations in the United States, earning a spot as a "Key Hotel" in its new hotel rating system. The Guild House Hotel in Center City and The Rittenhouse Hotel in Rittenhouse Square each received a "one key" rating out of three, a distinction that Michelin introduced this year, which mirrors its famed "star" system for restaurants.

The company awarded 207 U.S. hotels one key, while 70 received two keys and 16 have three.

The Guild House Hotel on Locust Street occupies a historic building that once served as the home of the New Century Guild, an organization founded in 1882 to support women in the labor force. Owner Brennan Tomasetti opened the hotel in 2021 after an extensive renovation, with each of its 12 rooms named in honor of key members of the Guild. Tomasetti believes the historic significance of the property was a reason they earned the distinction.

"We wanted to honor the history of this property, and in doing so, we decided to name the rooms after members or founders of the New Century Guild," Tomasetti said. "It's just a wonderful surprise and a great tribute to the work that took place here."

The Rittenhouse Hotel, a luxury hotel, has been a fixture in Philadelphia since 1989, hosting dignitaries and politicians. In addition to its guest accommodations, the hotel offers dining experiences and a tea room that is open to the public.

Jasmine Armstrong, senior director of hospitality initiatives at Visit Philadelphia, emphasized that this recognition comes at a key moment for the city as it prepares for the 2026 World Cup.

"This award really is just another thing for us to highlight as we prepare for the thousands of people that we expect to come in 2026," Armstrong said.

The Quoin Hotel in Wilmington and Beach Plum Farm Cottages in Cape May also earned a "one key" rating in the Michelin Guide's inaugural U.S. hotel rankings.