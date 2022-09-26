As Philadelphia's homicide numbers rise, roughly 50% of cases don't get solved

Family holds balloon release to honor father of 3 killed in March in Cedarbrook shooting

Family holds balloon release to honor father of 3 killed in March in Cedarbrook shooting

Family holds balloon release to honor father of 3 killed in March in Cedarbrook shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At least 393 people have been killed in the city of Philadelphia in 2022. For many families left to deal with the grief, they must also live with the reality that their loved one's killer remains on the run.

For every person killed in Philly, there's about a 50/50 chance their case will be solved.

"Unfortunately he is not with us to share his 31st birthday," Temeka Murray said.

Dominique Johnson Murray would have celebrated his 31st birthday Sunday. Instead, his mother Temeka Murray marked the day with a balloon release to honor her son's life cut short in an instant.

"They snuck up behind him when he was going up his apartment steps and shot at him 17 times," Temeka Murray said.

Philadelphia police say Dominique Johnson Murray was shot and killed around 10:30 p.m. on March 31 outside an apartment complex on the 8400 block of Forrest Avenue in Cedarbrook. More than six months later, officials still do not know who pulled the trigger.

"The main reason is why? Why did you kill him? Why?" Temeka Murray said.

Dominique Johnson Murray's death is one of hundreds that remain unsolved in Philadelphia. He left behind three boys under the age of four.

"He was the father of all fathers, I mean, taking children to school, getting them dressed and ready, and, you know, he was just an all around good guy," Temeka Murray said.

For now, Temeka Murray said she's focused on her grandsons, who still often ask when their dad will be coming home.

"We need closure," Temeka Murray said. "His children need closure. His children are going to need closure as they grow up."

"If you know something, say something," she added.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate Dominique Johnson Murray's murder.

There is a $20,000 reward for any information that helps officials make an arrest in this case.