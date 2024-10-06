Hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Nicetown section leaves 56-year-old man dead, police say
A 56-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Nicetown section on Sunday night, police said.
The hit-and-run happened on the 3900 block of North Broad Street just before 7:30 p.m.
The 56-year-old man was taken to Einstein Medical Center and died from his injuries at 7:34 p.m., according to police.
A description of the car that fled the scene was not immediately available.
The hit-and-run is under investigation.