Hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Nicetown section leaves 56-year-old man dead, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A 56-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Nicetown section on Sunday night, police said. 

The hit-and-run happened on the 3900 block of North Broad Street just before 7:30 p.m.

The 56-year-old man was taken to Einstein Medical Center and died from his injuries at 7:34 p.m., according to police. 

A description of the car that fled the scene was not immediately available. 

The hit-and-run is under investigation.

