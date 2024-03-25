Philadelphia Goodwill facility roof collapses during heavy rain, leaving 107 students without a place to learn

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This weekend's heavy rain caused a massive roof collapse at Goodwill Industries' education facility in the Juniata section of Philadelphia.

Officials say the rain caused a drain on the roof to clog and water to pool, collapsing the structure. At its peak, more than a foot of water flooded the 21,000-square-foot warehouse.

Chief Operating Officer Michael Shaw said while most people know Goodwill for its Donation Centers and Stores, this site is solely used for education programs, along with hands-on work training and experience.

"Our mission is to provide job education and training for people with disabilities and disadvantages — anybody who has a barrier to employment, whether it be a disability, whether it be educational," Shaw said.

While city officials say the structure is sound, 107 students are currently unable to study and work here. Shaw said he's working on temporary options but notes for many, this time lost matters in a big way.

"It's the importance of employment and having a job and what that means to your life," Shaw said.

He said he hopes this damage can be repaired as soon as possible.