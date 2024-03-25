Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia Goodwill facility roof collapses during heavy rain, leaving 107 students without a place to learn

By Alicia Roberts

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia Goodwill facility's roof collapses in heavy rains
Philadelphia Goodwill facility's roof collapses in heavy rains 01:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This weekend's heavy rain caused a massive roof collapse at Goodwill Industries' education facility in the Juniata section of Philadelphia. 

Officials say the rain caused a drain on the roof to clog and water to pool, collapsing the structure. At its peak, more than a foot of water flooded the 21,000-square-foot warehouse. 

Chief Operating Officer Michael Shaw said while most people know Goodwill for its Donation Centers and Stores, this site is solely used for education programs, along with hands-on work training and experience. 

"Our mission is to provide job education and training for people with disabilities and disadvantages — anybody who has a barrier to employment, whether it be a disability, whether it be educational," Shaw said. 

While city officials say the structure is sound, 107 students are currently unable to study and work here. Shaw said he's working on temporary options but notes for many, this time lost matters in a big way. 

"It's the importance of employment and having a job and what that means to your life," Shaw said. 

He said he hopes this damage can be repaired as soon as possible.

Alicia Roberts
Alicia-Roberts-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Emmy-award winning Reporter and Anchor Alicia Roberts joined the CBS News Philadelphia team in December 2020.

First published on March 25, 2024 / 11:30 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.